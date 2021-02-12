$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.22 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $720.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

