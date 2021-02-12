64 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $594.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

