6,208 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $79.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

