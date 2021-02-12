595,569 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 595,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Eastern Bankshares makes up approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EBC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.