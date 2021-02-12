$59.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $59.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the lowest is $58.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 583,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,693. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.73.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.