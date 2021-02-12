585 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $431.82 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $432.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.47 and a 200-day moving average of $361.58.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

