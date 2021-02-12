$564.60 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.20 million. Itron reported sales of $628.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Itron by 38.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $103.32 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.18.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
