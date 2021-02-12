563,229 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 563,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 2.03% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,412,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

