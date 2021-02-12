5,170 Shares in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.