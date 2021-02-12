5,082 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

