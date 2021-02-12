4NEW Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,575.49 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $13,575.49 and approximately $3,366.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

