4,878 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

