4,791 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,464 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

