$40.71 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report sales of $40.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.28 million to $42.00 million. Insmed reported sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $163.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.28 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.44 million, with estimates ranging from $181.69 million to $241.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insmed stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.34. 594,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

