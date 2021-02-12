$379.88 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $379.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.73 million to $384.31 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $311.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $309.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $319.68.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

