$378.31 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $378.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $419.61 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $51.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 633.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 371,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,406,477. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $18,805,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

