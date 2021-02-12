3,700 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,756. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

