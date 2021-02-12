36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KRKR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.04.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

