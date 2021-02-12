$348.48 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce sales of $348.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.15 million and the highest is $374.05 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $311.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $169.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

