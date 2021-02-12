338,123 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.82.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.