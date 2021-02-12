3,044 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35.

