-$3.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to post earnings per share of ($3.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.78). PBF Energy posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 668.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($10.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($9.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,641,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

