2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 86108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank raised its position in 2U by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in 2U by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

