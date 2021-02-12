2,950 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 56,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $203.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

