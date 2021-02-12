2,791 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Copart stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

