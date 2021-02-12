$238.60 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $238.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the lowest is $193.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 361,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,159. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

