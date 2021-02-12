2,301 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $158.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

