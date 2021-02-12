22,842 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,066.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.52. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

