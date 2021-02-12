220,857 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Nikola makes up 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nikola by 4,391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 633,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $7,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $5,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NKLA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 107,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,302,955. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

