$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after buying an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $15,352,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 1,765,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,346. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

