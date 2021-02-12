1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Up 771.4% in January

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 771.4% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ISOL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 1mage Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get 1mage Software alerts:

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for 1mage Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1mage Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.