1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) Short Interest Up 771.4% in January

1mage Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 771.4% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
ISOL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 1mage Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About 1mage Software
