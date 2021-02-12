1,719 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

