17,131 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.72 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

