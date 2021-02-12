1,601 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

NYSE LLY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $158.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.