1,593 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $165.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

