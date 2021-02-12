14,775 Shares in Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

