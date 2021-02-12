138 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE opened at $308.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $310.14.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.