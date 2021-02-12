$134.67 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce sales of $134.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $537.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $543.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $540.15 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $522,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 17,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,628. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

