125,000 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 15,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

