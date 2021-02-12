12,363 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

