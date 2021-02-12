1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

Shares of DRI opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

