1,127 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

