11,012 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

