$106.21 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $106.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.83 million and the highest is $106.94 million. Q2 reported sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 259,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $238,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 191.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Q2 by 216.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 143,499 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

