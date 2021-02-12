10,374 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments bought a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Universal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

