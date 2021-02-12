$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 26,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,626. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

