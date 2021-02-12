$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,354,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

