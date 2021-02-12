$0.79 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.74. Copart reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Copart by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 904,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,801. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

