$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.52. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 237,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,931 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.