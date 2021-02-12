$0.58 EPS Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.62. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 845.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,035.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.